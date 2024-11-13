Wild Horse and Burro adoption event coming to New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Saddle up and get your wallet ready! The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting a Wild Horse & Burro Adoption event at the SugArena in New Iberia this weekend, from Thursday, November 14 through Saturday, November 16.

The event aims to find homes for wild horses and burros while cutting costs for the BLM.

“These animals are...living symbols of the American West," said Hunter Paffrath with the Bureau of Land Management. "They're part of our pioneer heritage, and right now, they're a little bit wild and cagey, as you can see behind me. But given some time and work ethic, you can make these into excellent animals.”

Wild horses often make an appearance in Western films, galloping across open plains or helping cowboys catch bandits, but these animals serve a greater purpose in the real world.

“These populations can cause ecological destruction on our western rangelands," Paffrath explained, "and when the government removes these horses, it costs the government, on average, about $4,000 per horse per year.”

To qualify to adopt a wild horse:



Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements: Adult horses - 6 feet; Yearlings - 5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

“It’s critical for us to adopt these animals out to the general public, to save taxpayer funds, and offer a great and loving home for these animals,” Paffrath added.

A one-time $125 application fee is required for those interested, and qualified adopters may receive a $1,000 incentive for adopting an untrained animal.

"The BLM retains title to the animal the first year. After one year, a volunteer or local veterinarian will come check on your horse to ensure it’s in good shape. If the horse is, we will release the title to the adopter and send them a check for $1,000," Paffrath explained.

But this is no spur-of-the-moment decision.

“These horses...it shouldn't be a spur-of-the-moment decision. They're a living animal, and can live up to 30-40 years; so this is, quite frankly, a lifetime commitment, not just for you but for the horse as well,” he said.

Darlene Stevenson, a volunteer who adopted Downtown, a former wild horse, in 2015, shared her experience. “You’re never alone in this process; if you have an issue, you can put it out on Facebook, there’s bound to be somebody either in your area or that can help you online. The Mustang family is so involved with these horses, they just want ‘em to succeed.”

The Wild Horse & Burro Adoption event runs Thursday, November 14 - Saturday, November 16, at the SugArena in New Iberia.

For more information, click here.