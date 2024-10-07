“We have such a demand for property”: Port of Iberia attracts new businesses, creating more local jobs

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As state funding continues to support the Port of Iberia, companies from around the world are eager to establish a presence in Acadiana. Local officials are optimistic about the economic impact this will have on the community.

Cade Bourque, plant manager of Chart Industries—a leading manufacturer of cold boxes for the liquid natural gas industry—at the Port of Iberia, highlighted the advantages of the port.

“For us, it’s the size, the space, and the availability of water to move our products efficiently,” Bourque said. The company currently has 450 workers just at the port, offering a range of positions from administrative staff to welders and forklift drivers.

Craig Romero, president of the Port of Iberia Board, noted a growing demand for property and facilities at the Port of Iberia.

“We have seen such a demand for the last three years, that the port has attracted three new international companies from: Global Riser from Cape Town, South Africa, E-Crane from Belgium, and Seadrill from England."

However, Romero acknowledged that accommodating these businesses comes with costs. “Hosting all these companies isn’t cheap. We needed to find alternative financing, and the bond commission is one way to achieve that."

The Port of Iberia has received around $30 million in funding from the Louisiana State Bond Commission. Romero also said a pending land sale between the port and the city of New Iberia, is expected to help meet future needs.

“We’re looking to finance the acquisition of that land, which will also support recreational needs in the community,” Romero explained. Though the port has a lease, the former senator explained that buying this land from the city would help give money "back to the community" for expansion and renovations of the Pepperplex.

"They're doing a lot, the city has taken the initiative to put their arms around it, and they're doing a lot; but it still leaves a lot to be desired. We got a lot of work to do, and if we can do something to help pull up our bootstraps to help the city of New Iberia, I think the port commission wants to do something in the next six months, I'm sure."

For local residents like Bourque, these developments offer significant opportunities. “For many jobs in our industry, people travel to Fourchon or Houston. It’s wonderful to have operations right here in Acadiana,” he said.

To read about job openings at the Port of Iberia, click here.