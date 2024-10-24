Vintage horse-racing game restored and running, community invited to come out and play

IBERIA PARISH (LOREAUVILLE) — After nearly a year of dedicated work, a local craftsman in Loreauville has successfully restored a vintage carnival game from 1910. The horse racing game, meticulously rebuilt by Korey Dugas and others at Cajun Restorations, will be displayed this weekend at the 20th Annual Tailgating Cookoff in Loreauville Park.

““It was just a remarkable thing to do for the community, I enjoyed every step of it," Dugas said. “The wife helped with a lot of the painting—painstaking, little tedious things—but it was a blast to do. A tremendous amount of sponsorship came out of this, and it means a lot to our older generation who still remember this game.”

The restored game features hand-carved wooden horses, hand-painted faces, and a crank mechanism that makes the horses race on the track. Community members are invited to come out to the Harold Landry Memorial Building in Loreauville Park, to experience the game themselves.

The Tailgating Cookoff will take place Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and drinks will be available for purchase.

