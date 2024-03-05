Carnival game from 1910 renovated by Loreauville man; sponsors needed

A horse-racing, carnvial game from 1910 is being fully renovated, for the first time since 80's, by Cajun Restorations' Korey Dugas.

With approximately $8,000-worth of renovations, including state of the art 3D-printing, people are encouraged to 'sponsor horses' and get involved in this historical community proect.

“In the center there is a…uh…a betting wheel.”

Korey Dugas is the owner of Cajun Restorations in Loreauville.

“It’s basically getting something that’s rusted away in somebody’s yard, or somewhere, and bringing it back to life again.”

He tells me his business was born out of a hobby he picked up, after leaving the military.

“When I retired from the army, that show came out 'American Restorations'... so when I saw that I said ‘This is interesting.’”

Fast forward to now, 12 years later, Korey has been asked to restore something for his community.

“It’s one of those things that people might remember it, but the people that do remember it…it’s a full memory for them.”

Claire Richard is the chairperson for Loreauville's Tailgating Cook-offcommittee, an important fundraising event that takes place each fall.

“This year, we celebrate 20 years of having the cook-off.”

To commemorate this milestone, Richard says the committee wants to present 'throwbacks' that honor 'Loreauville's Bazaar,' the town's first, original fundraising carnival.

“One of those items was the horse racing game.”

KOREY: “Alright so this is the game..what it looks like as of today.”

RICHARD: “The sponsorships range from 100 dollars to 1,000 dollars. And all of that information can be found on our Facebook page.”

MAYOR BRAD CLIFTON: “So I was actually born on the Sunday of the Bizarre, back in 1979. I remember just being there as a kid, being able to run up and bet on a horse and win a little change, and, I’d always go back for birthday gifts.”

In partnership with the Loreauville Community Project, Mayor Clifton says he is proud to share this piece of history with the town, his family, and the community.

“Just to see their faces light up when we talk about it, I know the community is gonna be ecstatic to have it and to just relive the memories from back in the day.”

As of now, an unveiling date has not been set, but you can stay updated by following the pages linked above.