UPDATE: Victims in double homicide identified, family comments

NEW IBERIA, La. — A family in New Iberia is mourning the loss of two loved ones, who were killed in a double homicide. KATC spoke with the mother of one of the victims, to learn more about what happened.

Dewanna Broussard was a loving mother of three, whose life was taken in the blink of an eye.

“On Sunday night around 9:15," said Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD), "we received a call of shots fired in the area of East Persian St. & Sofas St."

Broussard's mother, *Simone, said her daughter was sitting on the front steps with her friend when everything changed.

“While the officers were responding to that call," Laseter continued, "they received a call that an individual was shot in the 500 block of Sofas St."

According to Simone, her daughter, and friend Kasey Egbi, were both shot and killed on those front steps. The suspect is unknown, no arrests have been made.

Simone said a 71-year-old woman, who's a family friend, was also shot in the leg. She did not disclose the woman's name.

“The other female victim was transported by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital," said Laseter, "where she was released later that night."

*Simone did not wish to be on camera 'during this difficult time,' but wanted to share some words about her daughter:

“Dewanna loved me, and we loved each other. She was my right hand, that's what her name was in my phone. She had a big heart and would give you the shirt off her back. Anytime she was needed she was always there...This is so painful."

“At this time, our detectives are conducting their investigation; right now in the investigation, they're still trying to establish the events that led up to this senseless crime."

Captain Laseter hopes NIPD's new camera system will aid detectives in this investigation.

“We definitely have some cameras in the area that we are utilizing right now, to try to capture video of the person or persons responsible for this—coming to the scene or leaving the scene."

According to the captain, Phase One, installing the near-500 cameras around the city, is about 80% complete. Laseter said the police department is considering deploying extra cameras during the second phase.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application.

Police say it is early on in the investigation, and information will be released as it becomes available.

The coroner has released the identities of the two people killed in a Sunday shooting.

Dawanna Broussard, 31, and Kasey Egbi, 36, were victims of the fatal shooting.

At 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, New Iberia Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the 500 block of Sofas Street.

According to Captain Leland Laseter, someone was shot about one minute after the call was made.

Three victims were found at the scene: Two dead, one male and one female. Another female was transported to a hospital in Lafayette and was released later that night.