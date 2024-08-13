Citywide surveillance cameras and ‘Real-Time Crime Center' near completion

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A project 2-3 years in the making is in its final phase. KATC spoke with the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD), and residents of the area, to talk about getting a new and enhanced view on crime in the area.

Thanks to new technology and $1.6 million in state funding, New Iberia police are getting almost 500, state-of-the-art, surveillance cameras, controlled from their brand new crime center.

"The cameras help because they give us a witness that's always there," said Lt. Kellen Landry, an IT specialist with the department. "So, having a witness on-scene that's able to tell us what happened without any errors, is game-changing."

The cameras are gradually being installed in 125 locations around the city. Each site gets four cameras, providing a 360 degree view of the designated area.

KATC went out into the community to speak with residents, finding out how they feel about the new citywide surveillance system.

“For the most part, if it's helping out with the crime rates and kinda showing traffic accidents and whatnot, I think it can help out the city a lot," said UL freshman and New Iberia resident, Conner.

“The only way the surveillance cameras will help," said another man, "is if the chief of police, or the assistant, or the captain, enforce the law."

As far as privacy goes, Captain Leland Laseter said most of the cameras are going on utility poles.

“We're not hiding them, we're not putting them on private property; you know, they're going on city, state right-of-ways, to catch the streets and public areas...Which is not a violation of anybody's rights."

KATC was able to peek inside the station's new, Real-Time Crime Center, which is currently off limits to the public per NCIC (National Crime Information Center) regulations.

With state-of-the-art technology, including sound and enhanced vehicle/person identification, Captain Laseter said the new system has already helped solve crime in the area.

"Every shooting and homicide since January has helped get solved because of these cameras."

According to NIPD, notifications will be available for crime alerts in the area, through this new system. Businesses and residents with personal surveillance cameras will also have the option to 'add their devices' to NIPD's crime center system, allowing the department to survey that specific area.

New Iberia Police hope the cameras and system will be fully function by the end of this month.