New Iberia's brand new $1.6 million surveillance system, and crime center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We'll have eyes on the eyes."

'Discouraging people from committing crime.'

"Trying to stay one step ahead of those trends."

That's Chief D'Albor's goal for this project.

"This city-wide camera system that we're looking at; not looking at, that we're about to install..I believe, will be a game-changer when it comes to reducing those crimes."

$1.6 million have been invested in brand new surveillance equipment for the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

"These cameras don't sleep," the chief continued, "it's 24/7 so it's a watchful eye to make sure that we can keep the citizens here safe."

A multi-camera system with 180 degrees of surveillance, posted at 125 different sites around the city of New Iberia.

"We don't have these cameras sitting in anybody's windows, we're not going on anybody's property. These are straight, crime cameras where electrical poles sit in a public right-of-way."

But that's not all.

NIPD is currently building an 'in-house, real-time crime center,' equipped with state-of-the-art technology; something the chief say 'will last for years to come.'

"As a part of this system, we have a video wall system that we've purchased that these cameras will connect to that we'll be able to see…all these cameras up at the same time."

Chief D'Albor says this multi-million dollar project would not be possible without the support of the mayor and the city council.

"He's the type of mayor that ….um, when you propose something that's in the betterment of the city, he wants to see it put out."

Chief D'Albor says all the cameras should be installed by the end of the month, and that the full project (including the crime center) is set to be complete sometime in March.

The cameras will be turned on one-by-one as they are installed.