NEW IBERIA, La. — A suspect has been identified and booked in the Saturday morning homicide in New Iberia that led to a multi-parish car chase.

Marklin Reaux, 36, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for the following:



First degree murder

Violation of protective orders

Possession of Schedule II CDS

Possession of Schedule I CDS

Aggravated flight from an officer

Theft of motor vehicle

Bond for Reaux has been set at $10.145 million.