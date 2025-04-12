New Iberia homicide leads to multi-parish car chase

NEW IBERIA, La. — New Iberia Police are investigating a domestic related homicide that triggered a multi-parish car chase Saturday morning.

New Iberia Police Department responded to the 200 block of Pollard Avenue for a welfare concern just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a dead male inside the home.

While investigating, police found the man's vehicle was not at the residence. Officers were able to obtain the vehicle's information and put out a call to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout.

Just before 10:20 a.m., NIPD spotted the vehicle in the area of West Main Street and Landry Drive, where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a car chase.

The chase continued for several miles, ending up on Poydras Place in Breaux Bridge, where a police unit was able to disable the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and has since been identified as a relative of the deceased.

NIPD is investigating this incident as a domestic related homicide, and the individual in custody is a suspect. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.