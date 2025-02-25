UPDATE: Refunds to be issued after Jeanerette’s parade is rained out

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — UPDATE: The Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association has issued details about the last-minute cancellation of their parade, along with info on refunds.

Tuesday's announcement follows an emergency meeting the association had Monday night.

After weeks of confusion about the city’s plan for Mardi Gras, Jeanerette’s Mardi Gras Association canceled the ‘Krewe of Ezana’ parade on Sunday, just hours before it was set to roll. It was canceled Sunday morning due to rain, and announced on social media.

Here's the announcement from the association:

To our valued parade participants and community,

We understand the disappointment and frustration surrounding the cancellation of the 2025 Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade due to inclement weather. The decision was not made lightly, as the safety of our participants, spectators, and volunteers remains our top priority.

Following the cancellation on Sunday, the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association Board convened on Monday night to thoroughly discuss possible alternatives. While rescheduling was considered, several obstacles prevented us from moving forward with that option, including:

• Lack of police availability on an alternate date to ensure public safety.

• Float availability only on the following Sunday, which coincides with the neighboring Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade.

After careful deliberation, we have determined that the best course of action is to refund all parade entry fees. Refunds will be issued on March 15th at King Joseph Recreation Center, with the exact time to be announced at a later date.

All parade entry participants have been contacted by the association spokesperson and are aware of their refunds.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this process. Our mission has always been to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras to Jeanerette, and while this year did not go as planned, we remain committed to making future celebrations even more special.

For any questions or concerns, please contact us directly.

Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association

The Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association announced on Facebook just hours before the parade was set to begin:

"Due to the inclement weather and significant rainfall, we regret to inform you that the parade has been canceled."

“We kind of knew since yesterday it wasn’t going to happen,” said Jeanerette resident Pius Willis. “They should’ve pushed it to yesterday if they wanted to have it, but I knew today it wasn’t going to happen.”

In addition to canceling the parade, Jeanerette Police Chief Terrence Moore confirmed the cancellation of security measures, many of which had been coordinated with out-of-town personnel.

Despite the parade's cancellation, the Mardi Gras spirit was alive in Jeanerette.

Linda Peters, Willis's aunt, said they were not letting the cancellation ruin their Mardi Gras plans.

“Mardi Gras is not just about culture; it’s about family and fellowship, and everything we do in Acadiana is surrounded by food and family,” Peters said.

The family will attend Grand Marais's Mardi Gras parade next weekend instead.

Jeanerette's association plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday night and will likely issue an additional statement following that gathering.