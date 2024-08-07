UPDATE: New Iberia shooting suspect surrenders; another still wanted

NEW IBERIA, La. — One of two suspects has turned himself in for a shooting in New Iberia last week that left two children and a man wounded.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, Davian Batiste, 23, of New Iberia, surrendered and is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail.

Dartanion Boutte, 29, of Franklin, remains wanted, authorities say.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024, in the 1100 block of Spencer Loop.

