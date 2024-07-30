Two juveniles, one man injured in New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. — Two men are wanted after a shooting in New Iberia left two children and one man injured.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024, the officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of Spencer Loop. Responding officers found that a 6-year-old juvenile, a 12-year-old juvenile, and an adult male had been shot. The victims were transported to a Lafayette hospital in stable condition, officials report.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the male suspect arrived at the residence and got into a physical altercation with a female with whom he had a child. After the altercation, the man left the residence and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle. He then fired shots in the direction of the residence. While attempting to leave the scene, the driver of the vehicle crashed into two vehicles and also shot at the residence. Several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, as maintained by New Iberia Police.

Authorities identified the passenger as Dartanion Boutte, 29, of Franklin. Boutte is wanted for:



7 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Second Degree Battery

2 counts Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons

The driver was identified as Davian Batiste, 23, of New Iberia. Batiste is wanted for:

7 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon

Possession of a Machine Gun

2 counts of Hit and Run Driving

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Boutte or Batiste is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS(8477). Information can be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart device.