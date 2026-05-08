UPDATE: New Iberia man booked with murder

UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies have booked a man with murder in the March slaying of Tristan Abernathy.

A spokesperson said the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Markel Louviere, 28, this week and booked him on a warrant with second-degree murder.

She said the arrest was in connection with an incident that happened on March 17, 2026. She has confirmed that the victim in the case is Tristan Abernathy, who was found dead in his of Ponderosa Drive home on March 18.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

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