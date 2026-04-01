Family remembers Tristen Abernathy weeks after homicide in Lydia

IBERIA PARISH — Tristen Abernathy, 21, was found dead inside a home on Ponderosa Drive in Lydia March 17th, and the investigation into his homicide is ongoing.

Wayman Gaspard, Abernathy’s brother, said, “He was a gangster with a big heart, the city's not going to be the same without him, that’s how much his life impacted everybody around him.”

Kiersten Couvillier, a cousin of Abernathy, said, “Until they are out of the streets, this family is scared, have to look over their shoulder, everyday, everywhere you go, they’re scared.” She added that the family doesn’t feel safe returning to the home where Abernathy was found.

While they wait for answers, family and friends are focusing on remembering who Abernathy was. Couvillier said, “Tristan was the life of the party, Tristan was 21 he had so much more life to him, he was a character he was always happy, he was a loving boy.”

Friends described Abernathy as someone who brought energy into every room and showed up for the people around him. Cierra Smith, a friend, said, “He would do anything for his kids, he would do anything for anybody.”

Van Miller, a close friend, recalled a moment that showed Abernathy’s caring nature: “When I was 23 years old, I had a brain aneurysm, and they was waiting on an ambulance and if it wasn't for him telling them to put me in the car and bring me to the hospital, 30 minutes later I would've been dead.”

Courtney Bonin, another close friend, said her first thought when she learned of Abernathy’s death was about his son. “Now he has to grow up without a dad, and that’s the only thing that hurts me, down to my core because this is my Godchild, he shouldn't have to grow up without a dad,” Bonin said.

Family and friends continue to express concern for their safety as they cope with the loss. Couvillier said, “Having to look over their shoulders you know, not able to be at their home you know they have to pay money to go in hotels and hide out, because these people are still on the street.”

Amid ongoing concern for their safety, Abernathy’s family has been filling his front porch with photos and memorabilia, honoring the life he lived. Friends say he always showed up for the people around him. Paizlee McGee, Abernathy’s stepdaughter, said, “I really want justice for Tristan and I really loved him so much, he was a good step dad.”

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

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