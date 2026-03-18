Community reacts to homicide near Lydia neighborhood

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a residence on Ponderosa Drive in Lydia Tuesday evening. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and confirmed the man’s death upon arrival.

“I was surprised by it. I didn’t know anything about it until long after the fact— this morning, when I saw it online on Facebook” said Kevin Veriese, a neighbor in the community.

Veriese learned of the incident from his niece in Tennessee, who called and told him that something had happened next door on Ponderosa, right beside his home. He said he could see police tape right outside his house as deputies worked the scene.

“Its a secure community, I mean everybody knows one another, something like that takes place, it’s big news around here, because it’s not common, it doesn’t happen very often, but when it does happen it shocks the community,” Veriese said.

Veriese described Lydia as a tight-knit neighborhood, noting that this kind of violence stands out in the area. “Everyone knows everyone, so it’s an ongoing story in Lydia. This is something different, though,” he said.

Other residents nearby said they were saddened to hear about violence occurring in a community where neighbors typically know one another.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the man found dead, but Veriese hopes anyone with information comes forward. “Always, in all cases, especially when it’s right next to my house,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

