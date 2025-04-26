Trey Amos drafted No. 61 overall by Washington Commanders

IBERIA PARISH — Trenayvian "Trey" Amos, a New Iberia native and former Ole Miss and Alabama cornerback, was selected No. 61 overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Amos was born on March 3, 2002, in New Iberia and starred at Catholic High School, where he played quarterback and cornerback. He also won a Louisiana 2A state championship in the long jump.

Amos began his college career at Louisiana, appearing in 34 games over three seasons from 2020 to 2022, recording 59 tackles and one interception. After transferring to Alabama, he played in all 14 games during the 2023 season and recorded 12 tackles.

Following his time with the Crimson Tide, Amos entered the transfer portal again and transferred to Ole Miss, where he became a starter in 2024. His strong senior season boosted his draft stock heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

At the NFL Combine, Amos measured 6 feet and three-quarters of an inch tall and weighed 195 pounds. He recorded a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-6 broad jump.

The Washington Commanders selected Amos with the 61st overall pick in the second round. He becomes one of several Acadiana athletes heading to the NFL this year.