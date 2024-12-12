Transfer of Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival building continues to be put on hold

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Iberia Parish Council’s efforts to finalize the transfer of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Building to the City of New Iberia continue to face delays.

The building, which has been the subject of ongoing discussions for months—if not years—is expected to be transferred due to the parish’s inability to fund necessary maintenance — a responsibility the city is better equipped to handle.

Despite attempts to move the process forward, the council has encountered setbacks at each step, with the latest delay occurring during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Here's the full summary from the agenda:

SUMMARY NO. 5313 (Introduced by Parish President)

An Ordinance declaring the Sugar Cane Festival Building and certain surrounding property in New Iberia City Park as surplus and transferring the property to the City of New Iberia in connection with the City's renovation of and continued operation of the Sugar Cane Festival Building.

Note: This item was deferred at the November 13, 2024 Iberia Parish Council Meeting.

Legal concerns regarding the building’s parking lot and funding for required upgrades have stalled the transfer. Council members debated how to proceed, with some expressing concerns over approving the transfer without more details.

“The public wants to know what’s happening,” Councilman Dustin Suire, whose district the building is in, said.

“Let the public know that the council is in support of this, and we are trying to move forward,” Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said.

However, other council members questioned the lack of concrete information.

“What were you suggesting to pass?" Councilman Warren Gachassan said. "Until I get something, I can’t support just saying, ‘Hey, let’s give it to the city.'"

The decision to delay the transfer comes after months of discussions between the city and parish, with the two parties working to resolve legal and financial details. Attorneys for both the parish and the city agreed to wait for a legal opinion from the state attorney general before moving forward.

“We can pass a resolution tonight and say you want to get rid of it," Parish President Larry Richard said. "I won’t veto it, but I won’t sign it."

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Building, an iconic structure in New Iberia, has been under scrutiny due to its aging condition. Maintenance costs have become a burden for the parish, which has struggled to keep up with repairs. The city, however, has the resources to maintain the building, which is why the transfer was initially proposed.

The council’s decision to table the matter means that the building’s future remains in limbo, with no clear timeline for the transfer to the city. We contacted the city about getting into the building but were told they needed a week's notice to enter.

Councilman Suire has requested a resolution authorizing the parish president and legal counsel to continue negotiations so that the issue can "remain in the limelight for the public."

The council will revisit the transfer during its meeting on January 8.