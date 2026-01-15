The cost of Carnival: what it takes to keep the good times rolling

IBERIA PARISH — From the curb, Mardi Gras may look effortless. But behind the scenes, krewe members say the celebration takes months of planning — and a serious financial commitment.

For those involved with the Krewe of Iberians, that investment starts with annual membership dues. Krewe Captain Wess Robison said members pay about $225 each year, a fee that helps cover access to the Mardi Gras ball and other events.

“We have 730-something members, and those members, they pay their membership dues, and that gets them to the ball,” Robison said. “When you come to the ball, you have a live band, catered food, an open bar — everything that comes with a night of celebration.”

But dues are only the starting point.

Members serving on court also take on additional costs, including gifts and formal attire. Gifting, a long-standing Mardi Gras tradition among courts, often costs a few hundred dollars. Ball costumes typically range from $150 to $600, depending on design and detail. Parade costumes are common but not required, and usually run between $30 and $300.

Robison said costume costs have changed significantly over time.

“Years and years ago, everything was custom-made — literally patterns, cutting out, making designs from scratch,” Robison said. “Back then, those costumes could cost thousands of dollars. Now we’re able to use what’s at our fingertips, and costume creators embellish those pieces to fit the theme, which makes it a lot more affordable.”

Beyond individual expenses, hosting a Mardi Gras ball carries a major price tag. Robison said balls can cost anywhere from $60,000 to $300,000, depending on size and scale. That total includes the venue, catering, live band, set design, open bar, security, photographers and other logistics.

“It’s basically a wedding that you’re responsible for hosting every single year,” Robison said.

Parades bring their own costs. The Bayou Mardi Gras Association hosts a parade open to anyone who wants to ride, but floats must be rented. Each float costs about $2,500, a fee typically split among 12 to 24 riders. That money helps cover float rentals, insurance, security and cleanup.

Riders are also responsible for purchasing parade throws, which can quickly add up. Robison said throws typically start at around $250 for an individual rider, but many participants spend far more.

“An individual can easily spend upwards of a thousand dollars on throws,” he said.

While the numbers can add up quickly, organizers say affordability and accessibility remain a priority.

“We try to use as many local vendors as possible because one Mardi Gras ball has a big impact on local artisans and local businesses,” Robison said. “That’s important to us.”

He added that keeping costs within reach is essential to the future of Mardi Gras in New Iberia.

“If it’s out of reach for the community, you’re not going to have it,” Robison said. “You have to know your people to make sure these events continue, because without their support and participation, none of it exists.”

Despite the expense, Robison said participation remains strong — driven by tradition, community pride and the desire to keep Carnival alive for the next generation.

