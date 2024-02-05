RV reportedly stolen from family in New Iberia

Colby Green talks about her family's RV, and $80,000 plus dollars that were stolen from her.

According to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) this is an active and ongoing investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A New Iberia woman is searching high and low for what she says is 'stolen property.'

"Nothing is safe and secure really, is it?"

Colby Green has been living in New Iberia since the third grade.

"Somebody has to know something, cause that was—more than one person, that was more than a one person job; I'm pretty sure."

On Saturday, Jan. 20 Green's mother came over for dinner, and asked her an unusual question.

"She said, 'Well, your camper's gone.' And I said, 'Mama, stop playing.' She said, 'I'm old but I'm not that old. I know I didn't see it there.' So we ate and everything, and I passed [by the parking lot] and sure enough, it was gone."

Green's 40-foot, SportTek, RV camper had been stolen off the lot.

"Even the lot, even like, shavings from metal, there was noth-nothing there....And there were these big, yellow blocks that the hitch would sit down on, they even took the yellow blocks!"

Green and her husband bought the RV for more than $50,000 back in 2021. With all their belongings still inside, she estimates that more than $80,000 were stolen.

"Bedding, TVs, Xboxes, pots and pans, the dog bed..."

Green has contacted the New Iberia Police Department, and also 'walked the area to speak with neighbors and businesses about surveillance cameras,' but no one was able to offer any information.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

To report any information on the missing RV, contact the NIPD at 337-369-2306.