Runoff Elections set for New Iberia City Council seats

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Two New Iberia City Council positions remain undecided as runoff elections approach. Despite larger races concluding this election cycle, voters in New Iberia will return to the polls to decide the winners for Districts 2 and 5.

According to Louisiana State Legislature, a runoff election is held if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the initial election. The top candidates, based on vote percentages, face off in the runoff.

Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard explained that if a majority vote is not reached, "you take those percentages, and that determines who’s going to be in the runoff."

"You may have those people who say it's just a runoff election—and that I voted for the presidential or for congress and that my vote won't matter at that point—but you know, it really does matter," Blanchard explained.

For District 2, Rosalind Bobb and Warren White will compete for the council seat, while Krystal Boyance and Ronald J. Davis Sr. will face off in District 5.

“In this case for Iberia Parish," Blanchard continued, "we have two city council races, so it's a small population for the city that are eligible for that particular race. So yes, I think it's important for the ones who did vote and cast their ballots for their choice, they should go out again on December 7th or early vote, to choose their candidate for the runoff."

Key Election Dates



In-person voter registration deadline: Nov. 6

Online voter registration deadline: Nov. 16

Mail-in ballot request deadline: Dec. 3

Mail-in ballot receipt deadline: Dec. 6

Early voting: Nov. 22–Nov. 30

Runoff election day: Dec. 7

For more information, click here.

In another closely watched race, Interim Iberia Parish Tax Assessor, Ashlie Spiker, has won the official position of Iberia Parish Tax Assessor.

Although Spiker was unable to meet in person for an interview, she shared the following statement regarding her victory:

"I'm overjoyed at last night's election results, and I want to thank everyone who has volunteered, supported, donated, called with encouragement, and most importantly—who voted! I'm humbled to have been elected outright, and look forward to continuing to serve this community as your Iberia Parish Assessor."