Rezoning Sugarland Elementary: 'Where will the elementary kids go?'

IBERIA PARISH — They say when one door closes, another opens.

Following the end of this school year (2023-24), Anderson Middle School in New Iberia will be closing its doors, due to safety concerns, and relocating to Sugarland Elementary School.

According to Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Heath Hulin, the extra classrooms and close location to Westgate High School, made Sugarland a great prospect for Anderson's new campus.

"This has always been in the plans," Hulin explained.

Along with the move, Sugarland will be undergoing extensive renovations which include, but are not limited to, the following:



4000 sq.ft. library

3000 sq. ft. band

2 new science rooms

20,875 sq. ft. gymnasium, seating for over 500 spectators

New 100-car parking lot

Despite the excitement surrounding this $19 million project, it leaves many Sugarland parents wondering where their children will go after this year.

According to Hulin, the nearly 250 elementary students will be disbursed amongst four other elementary schools: Park Elementary, Johnston-Hopkins Elementary, Center St. Elementary, and Jefferson Island Elementary.

“We’re not bussing kids from inside the city out to schools, ya know, ten miles away," said Hulin. "We’re trying to keep kids as close as possible to their homes, we know that that’s easiest for parents.”

Hulin added that students going into 6th grade will have the option to remain at Sugarland for their last year, before heading into middle school.

"We don't want them to have to switch schools right before they make the move to middle school."

Additionally, siblings of 6th graders who chose to remain at Sugarland will have the ability to finish out at Sugarland as well. Hulin says the motivation of this, again, is to keep families together and as close to home as possible.

“It’s important that we make this a smooth transition because we definitely always want our kids to feel comfortable in the school that they’re in. You know, school’s create a climate, they build relationships with parents and with teachers, and it’s more—it’s a community.”