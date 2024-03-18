Radar speed detection installed along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, on I-10, is getting some new additions to try and reduce the number of fatal and injury car crashes; but one local resident feels the new speed system will hardly make a dent, when it comes to deterring people from speeding.

“I love cameras…I mean for like, places where crime is up," said Breaux Bridge resident Gervis Artigue, "but on I-10, you can’t have a camera giving a ticket.”

Artigue says that before the pandemic, he would take I-10 'all the time.'

“Oh it was very busy, and they had police officers there.”

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will undergo a three-phase project known as the ‘Atchafalya Basin Bridge Safety Highway Corridor Project.'

“Basically once the project ends, all vehicles, whether you’re commercial truck, whether you’re a car…all vehicles will be driving at a speed of 60 miles per hour," explained Deidra Druilhet, Public Informations Officer for the DOTD.

Prior to Phase 2, the speed limit was 60 mph for cars, and 55 mph for commercial trucks.

“Phase 2, of course, consists of us changing the speed limit signs, as well as installing radar speed detection devices,” Druilhet continued.

According to the DOTD, the goal of this project is to ‘reduce the number of fatal and injury car crashes.’

“We’ll have those radar speed detection devices installed where you’ll be able to know what speed you’re traveling at, along the Basin Bridge.”

Gervis, however, is not convinced that the new signs and radar enforcement will actually deter people from speeding.

“I—it’s not right," said Gervis. "I mean, if you wanna give me a ticket…clock me. I’d rather have a cop giving me a ticket, than a camera mailing it to me.”

The 'Atchafalya Basin Bridge Safety Highway Corridor Project is set to be complete sometime in June of this year.