DOTD to begin Phase 2 of Basin Bridge Safety Corridor; announces speed limit change

ST. MARTIN PARISH/IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that work will commence on a $591,040.00 project to install new speed limit signs and radar speed detection devices along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville and St. Martin parishes beginning on March 18, 2024.

The work is estimated to take place Mondays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Intermittent alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound and I-10 eastbound will be required to perform the work. Drivers should expect delays. Emergency vehicles will have access through this area.

The road will be open to regular traffic during work hours, but oversized loads passing through the work zone will be restricted to a 12-foot lane.

Motorists will notice white “your speed” feedback signs to warn them to slow down when traveling too fast. Once the project is complete, the speed limit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be 60 miles per hour for all motorists, a change from the current 55 for trucks and 60 for cars. Trucks will remain restricted to the right lane only.

These signs are part of a three-phase process in response to Act 426 from the 2022 Regular Session that established the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a Highway Safety Corridor. Establishing this Highway Safety Corridor calls for DOTD to install additional signage on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, install camera safety devices to monitor vehicles traveling more than the posted speed limit, and issue warnings and citations. The installation of additional signage was the first phase and has been completed. Installation of the “your speed” feedback signs is the second phase of the overall initiative to warn and educate motorists. The final phase, which will involve installing speed safety cameras and issuing citations, is still under development.

Improvements along this Highway Safety Corridor will focus on reducing the number of fatal and injury crashes, which often keep the Basin Bridge closed to traffic for hours at a time, according to DOTD. Phase 2 of the project intends to have all vehicles moving at a consistent speed to improve reaction time and stopping distance. The goal is to reduce crashes and other incidents, especially since the bridge has narrow shoulders with little room to recover for those traveling at excess speeds.

DOTD will closely monitor speed, crash, and incident-related data to determine the effectiveness of the speed limit and feedback signs. Louisiana State Police and local law enforcement will continue to issue citations to violators. As a reminder, due to the stipulations outlined in the Highway Safety Corridor legislation, citations issued along this corridor will result in doubled fines.

The project is estimated to be completed in June of 2024.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive cautiously through the site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information:

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, select MYDOTD, or visit the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel