Parks in Jeanerette will close this Sunday due to 'a wave of gun violence'

According to Jeanerette mayor Carol Bourgoise, 'a wave of gun violence' has reportedly been happening in parks throughout the city.

The mayor tells us that Chief of Police Dusty Vallot has recommended closing all parks, citywide, this Sunday for safety measures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mayor Bourgoise and Chief Vallot are holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. in Jeanerette, to discuss more on this issue.

More details to come at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. tonight with KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer.