Parks in Jeanerette will close this Sunday due to 'a wave of gun violence'

- According to Jeanerette mayor Carol Bourgoise, 'a wave of gun violence' has reportedly been happening in parks throughout the city.
- The mayor tells us that Chief of Police Dusty Vallot has recommended closing all parks, citywide, this Sunday for safety measures.
Mayor Bourgoise and Chief Vallot are holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. in Jeanerette, to discuss more on this issue.
