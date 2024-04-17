Watch Now
Parks in Jeanerette will close this Sunday due to 'a wave of gun violence'

King Joseph Park &amp; Recreation Center in Jeanerette.
  • According to Jeanerette mayor Carol Bourgoise, 'a wave of gun violence' has reportedly been happening in parks throughout the city.
  • The mayor tells us that Chief of Police Dusty Vallot has recommended closing all parks, citywide, this Sunday for safety measures.

Mayor Bourgoise and Chief Vallot are holding a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. in Jeanerette, to discuss more on this issue.

More details to come at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. tonight with KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer.

