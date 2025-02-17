‘Papa Red Dog’ parade canceled, Grand Marais prepares for larger crowds

IBERIA PARISH (GRAND MARAIS/LOREAUVILLE) — As towns across Acadiana cancel their Mardi Gras parades this year, the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association is ready to welcome revelers for a weekend full of music, food and fun.

Krewe member Jordan Grogan and association president Marilyn Olivier are excited about the upcoming festivities, which include the Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

“Oh man, come here, expect to have a really good time. Expect to have good music, great food, great company—it’s just an awesome time,” Grogan said.

“Our parade usually attracts thousands, and we’ve already sold 500 tickets for the ball,” said Olivier.

This year’s celebrations include four days of festivities, with dances on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights at the Mon Ami Dance Hall.

Friday's and Sunday’s dances will be open to families, allowing parents to attend without worrying about finding a babysitter.

While Grand Marais is set for a successful year, other towns in Acadiana are facing challenges.

Loreauville's 'Papa Red Dog' Mardi Gras parade—which has rolled for the last 38 years—will not be rolling this year due to increased security costs, according to Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton.

“Yeah, I believe the Papa Red Dog Association’s going to regroup and try again for next year,” Clifton said.

The cancellation of Loreauville’s parade has left a gap in the parish’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, but Grogan and Olivier are hopeful that fewer parades will mean more people heading to Grand Marais.

“We think our parade will be a little bigger this year because of it,” Olivier said. “I do wish the Loreauville parade would come back, though. It’s a lot of memories for the community.”

The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association is looking forward to another successful year and is committed to providing a family-friendly environment for all attendees.

The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade rolls on Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Parade lineup starts at 10 a.m.

Darnell, Olivier and College Roads begin shutting down at 12 p.m. and will be "completely" closed off by 12:30 p.m. (per the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office).

See more info here.