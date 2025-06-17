New Iberia store clerk who shot robbery suspect speaks out

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — A store clerk in New Iberia shot and wounded a man who police say attempted to rob the corner store late Thursday night—now, he's telling his story.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Pop-N-Fuel in New Iberia. Authorities say the suspect, later identified as Eric James Francis, 57, entered the store with a "cutting instrument" and walked behind the counter before attempting to rob the clerk.

Store clerk Yousaf Rana, who was working the late shift for his father, the store’s owner, said the man made a strange comment before walking behind the counter and brandishing a knife.

“He made a joke, like, ‘I want to buy everything in the store,’” Rana said. “Then he walked right behind the counter and pulled out his knife.”

Rana said the suspect tried to use a store bag to gather money but dropped the cash; Rana was able to create space between them and draw his firearm.

“I pulled out my gun, loaded it, and shot him,” he said.

Francis was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. He faces charges of:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Store owner Mr. Rana, known to customers as “Pop,” said this is the second shooting incident to occur at the store in the five years his family has operated it.

“He wasn’t a regular customer,” Mr. Rana said. “Before, I never saw him.”

Regular customers like Andrew Alexis say the community is standing behind the Ranas.

“He’s a pretty good dude,” Alexis said. "I don't know why anybody would come at him."

Mr. Rana said he’s grateful to everyone who has stopped by to check on him and his son since the incident.