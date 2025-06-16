UPDATE: Suspect shot by store clerk has been booked

UPDATE: New Iberia Police have issued an update in last week's robbery and shooting at a local store.

Eric James Francis, 57, has been arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The incident happened late Thursday.

Police say they were called to a store in the 200 block of Center Street around 10:30 p.m.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to another hospital.

Detectives conducted an investigation and learned that the wounded person entered the store armed with a "cutting instrument," walked around the counter and tried to rob the store's clerk. There was a struggle, and during that struggle the clerk shot the other person.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.