New Iberia speed cameras to be removed

The speed cameras near Daspit Elementary School in New Iberia are going to be removed, the mayor says.

In a video posted on Facebook, Mayor Freddie DeCourt says that while the school and the neighborhood are in the city - the street itself is not.

"Those cameras, while technically surrounded by the city, are not in the city," DeCourt says. "Therefore, as per our city attorney, those fines colelcted will be refunded and the cameras will be removed.

DeCourt says the cameras - which were put up in 2023 along with cameras at three other schools - came "with the best of intentions." That is, to reduce speeds to protect the children who attend the school. Here's a story we did about the cameras after they'd been up for a year, and here's a story we did after they'd been up for just a few weeks.

Another message, which included DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D'Albor, explains that the property was annexed, but the street was not - but that won't affect any police enforcement or service in that area.

"We'll respond to any incidents or potential incidents that take place in any of those locations," the chief said.

In the videos, DeCourt states that the city learned of the issue from the parish council agenda.

He's apparently referring to an item on tonight's parish council agenda that asks the council to consider asking for an Attorney General's Opinion regarding the speed camera on Daspit Road.