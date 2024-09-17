Watch Now
New Iberia Police investigating shooting that left one man wounded

Victim in critical but stable condition after shooting at apartment complex
IBERIA PARISH — New Iberia police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded.

According to Captain Leland Laseter, officers received a call around 5:38 p.m. reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Eastdale in New Iberia.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

New Iberia police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 337-369-2306.

This is a developing story.

