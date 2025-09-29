New Iberia man sentenced to 30 years for jury tampering

A local man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for a jury tampering conviction.

Travis Layne, 39, also faces an habitual offender bill, as this was his fourth felony conviction, records show.

Back in 2021, he was accused of battery on a bus driver. He entered guilty pleas in 2022 and was sentenced to prison at that time. Read that story here. Also in 2022, he was indicted in the slaying of New Iberia teen Garon Lewis. To read that story, click here.

Today, the sentence was handed down in a case in which Layne was accused of jury tampering.

In that case, 16th Judicial District Attorney M. Michael Haik, III said that the charges arise out of Layne’s attempts to contact a juror in a previously scheduled trial.

Because of the nature of the underlying offense, the potential penalty for jury tampering was a maximum of 30 years in prison - which is what Layne got today.

At the time of his trial, Haik said the case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart. The case was investigated by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Chitimacha Tribal Police.

Also at that time, the District Attorney’s Office thanked Attorney General Liz Murril for the assistance of Mr. Smart commended Trey Domingue, David Decourt, and Corey Derouen with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation.