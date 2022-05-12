Two men indicted in slaying of Garon Lewis

Two men have been indicted in the August 2019 slaying of Garon Lewis.

Lewis, who was a 17-year-old high school senior when he died, was the son of Iberia Parish politician and current school board member Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis.

On Wednesday, a grand jury handed up indictments against Travis Layne Jr. and Bryson JohnLewis in connection with the shooting death of Lewis.

Both men were indicted on charges of Principal to Second-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder.

Since the slaying, New Iberia Police identified several suspects in the slaying, including JohnLewis and Layne.

Terrel Ladre Hamilton, 23, and Terrence Deshawn Adkins II, 22, both were booked on conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; Kenray Olivier Ledet was booked with Second Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Illegal Use of Weapons; and Trevonce J. Bernard is booked with Second Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Lewis was found dead in a vehicle that was parked on Audry Street at its intersection with Rene Street on August 16, 2019.

Lewis had recently started his senior year at New Iberia Senior High school. He was set to be quarterback for the Yellowjackets. Following the shooting, Lewis' family said they believed he was targeted and those responsible for the crime knew him.