New Iberia kicks off Halloween week with parade, fountain dyeing, and family fun

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Halloween is less than a week away, and the City of New Iberia got into the spirit Saturday afternoon with its annual HalloweenFest celebration — complete with candy, costumes, and community fun.

The festivities began downtown in front of City Hall, where Mayor Freddie DeCourt turned on “Dracula’s Spout," transforming the city’s fountain black once again to mark the start of the weekend’s events.

“It’s great to have something local to do — something where you can bring the kids, have fun, and get some candy while watching something festive,” said St. Martinville native Charlie Bernise, who attended the event for the first time with his two children, Jones and Benny.

After the fountain ceremony, the city’s annual Halloween parade rolled down Historic Main Street. The procession featured one-of-a-kind floats, local royalty, and plenty of masked monsters tossing candy to eager crowds along the route.

The celebration continued at Bouligny Plaza with a Trunk-or-Treat event, live music from Chee Weez at the Steamboat Pavilion, and a meet-and-greet with the Paw Patrol pals.

“Happy Halloween!” echoed throughout downtown as families enjoyed a day full of spooky fun.

