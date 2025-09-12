LIST: Acadiana Halloween events for 2025

Here's a list of events planned for Halloween 2025 across Acadiana.

If you don't see your event here, and you'd like it listed, just send the details to news@katctv.com

Here's the list, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Trick or treat times:

Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Events:

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Halloween tradition reimagined with a new twist. On Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, families are invited to experience the Spooktacular STEAM Fest, presented by Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry. This year’s event blends the festive fun of Halloween with hands-on learning through science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). The museum will transform into an indoor and outdoor learning space featuring 12+ Halloween-themed STEAM activity stations such as DIY Magic Wand Flashlights, Candy Corn Catapults, Dry Ice Ghosts, Spiderweb Geometry, and more. Families will also enjoy a candy and treat trail, a 64-foot inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo, reptile and bug encounters, a giant bubble experience, and full access to CMA’s 14 interactive exhibits. Costumes are encouraged, and every child will receive a free candy tote while supplies last. Tickets are $12 per person, with CMA members receiving 50% off admission. Profits from the event will support CMA’s mission to update and enhance exhibits, ensuring the museum remains a hub of creativity and hands-on learning for years to come.

Event Details:

• What: Spooktacular STEAM Fest

• When: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

• Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Downtown Lafayette

• Tickets: $12 per person | 50% off for CMA Members

• Presented by: Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry

For tickets and more information, visit www.cmalaf.org.

Monsters on Main

Monsters on Main - Bring the kids to Broussard for some Halloween fun at Monsters on Main, Friday, October 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will have a golf cart, bicycle, and walking groups parade down Main Street to Broussard City Hall. There will be lots of candy, contests, and activities. It's going to be a spooky good time for the whole family. 👻 $25 parade entry fee (single golf carts, bicycles, or walking groups). To enter the parade, contact mnorbert@broussardla.com or 337-445-3478.

Acadian Village

Treats at the Village - Join them for a spooktacular night of fun at LARC’s Acadian Village on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



Free Admission

Free Candy

A safe and inclusive trick-or-treating adventure designed especially for individuals with special needs and their families. This fang-tastic event is brought to you in partnership with Families Helping Families, the DREAMS Foundation, and the Acadiana Area Human Services District. Grab your costumes, bring the family, and get ready for a hauntingly good time at the Village.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Trick or treat times:

Trick or Treat for the parish will be on October 31, from 6 to 8 pm

Events:

The Breaux Bridge Pentecostals will host a free fun event on October 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be food and drinks, cotton candy, popcorn and fun jumps for the kids. They're located at 3454 Main Hwy, Breaux Bridge LA 70517

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Events:

The City of Opelousas invites families to enjoy a safe and spirited Halloween celebration at the annual Trick or Treat Trail, happening Saturday, October 25, from 4 PM to 6 PM at South City Park. Hosted by Opelousas Tourism and Opelousas Parks & Recreation, this free community event offers a festive alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Children are encouraged to come in costume and stroll the trail, collecting candy and enjoying Halloween-themed fun in a secure, family-friendly environment. Dozens of local businesses and organizations will set up along the walking trail at the park and offer treats, goodies and activities to kids. Other activities planned include train rides, a petting zoo, photo opportunities and monster mash music. Participation is free for businesses and organizations, with only one requirement: hand out treats to the young trail-goers. The event is designed for kids ages 12 and under. Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council remain committed to creating family-oriented events that bring residents together and celebrate community spirit. The Trick or Treat Trail is made possible thanks to the generous support of local businesses and civic groups. To sign up for the trail, please submit your sign-up form by Monday, October 20, 2025. For more information, email info@cityofopelousas.com or call 337-948-6263.

Here's a flyer:

Church Point Police say Trick or Treat will be on Thursday October 30 2025 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Police Department annual Trunk or Treat will also be that same night more details to follow. The Halloween Parade put on by the the Police Department will be on Saturday October 25 2025 more details to come.

CALCASIEU PARISH

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2025, pumpkins will fly across the sandy shores of I-10 North Beach in Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles and the Region 5 STEM Center are once again teaming up to launch STEM-based fun this fall with the return of their Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest! Teams can now register to participate in this high-flying contest in three different divisions: middle school, high school and post-high school. Teams will work to build their own pumpkin launcher and then will have the opportunity to put their creation to the test on Saturday, November 1. This will be a free and open to the public spectator event.

Registration is now open. To enter or learn more, scan the QR Code on the attached flyer, call the Region 5 STEM Center at (337) 217-4390, ext. 5335, or email reg5stem.center@cpsb.org .

Here's a flyer: