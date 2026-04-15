"Mom Calling" contest new for Spanish Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) — The New Iberia Spanish festival returns to the city for 2026 the week of April 15, starting with the Mass of Thanksgiving and the Blessing of the Crochet Ceiling at St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Church Alley, at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively, with family fun to follow through the weekend.

That fun includes a new contest — they call it "mom calling."

The competition, where kids will compete for the most creative way to call for "mom", will take place Sunday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion Stage. Miss Queen X Kennadi Thibodeaux and Miss Teen Queen X Palyn Freeman say the best, funniest, and most unforgettable "mom calls" will be judged by crowd engagement — with age divisions including 5 and under, ages 6-11, and ages 12-16.

New Iberia Spanish Festival Returns

One winner in each division will receive a $50 cash prize and all participating will get a kid's coupon from Mama's Fried Chicken.

You can register the day of the contest at the stage area up to 15 minutes before it begins.

Not only that, but familiar events, like the arts and crafts show; 5k, 10k, and 1 mile "Running of the Bulls Race"; Paella, Tapas, and Jambalaya Cook-off on Saturday (and Sunday for kids); carnival rides, car show, and parade; as well as live music throughout the weekend, will be taking place.

NEW IBERIA SPANISH FESTIVAL

For more on the Spanish Festival and its history, click here.