New Iberia Spanish Festival gears up for a week of cultural celebration

IBERIA PARISH — The New Iberia Spanish Festival is gearing up for a week of family fun, kicking off with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, April 15, at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Kennadi Thibodeaux, who serves as Queen X for the festival, said Spanish culture has been a big part of her life since she was a young girl. Having a place to celebrate and explore her interests has been special.

"Our festival is very family-oriented, and that represents everything I am. My grandfather actually worked for the king of Spain when I was younger, so growing up, the Spanish culture, everything about it was so amazing to me. Visiting this festival and seeing how unique it is is truly something that I think everybody should see. That's how I got involved... I just fell in love with it," Thibodeaux said.

The event showcases the city's history and everything the community has to offer.

"Our festival was started in 2012. It's a nonprofit organization, and we represent the founding of New Iberia, and it tells our story. New Iberia was founded by seven Spanish families in 1779 who traveled here from Malaga, Spain." Thibodeaux said.

At this year's festival, attendees can look forward to familiar events with a special addition.

"We also have a mom-calling contest coming this year. So basically, what that is, it's kids coming out, showing the most creative way to call your mom. We have three different age divisions: 5 and under, 6 to 11, and 12 to 17. Each participant gets a meal voucher card to Mama's Fried Chicken, and the winner of each division gets $50," Thibodeaux said.

FULL RUNDOWN OF EVENTS: