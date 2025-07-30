Memorial at New Iberia Walmart honors employee killed outside store

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The New Iberia community is mourning the death of 22-year-old Walmart employee Breyton Boudreaux, who was shot in the store’s parking lot on Sunday and later died at a Lafayette hospital.

A memorial of candles, flowers and handwritten cards now sits in the entrance of Walmart on Parkview Drive, where Boudreaux had clocked in that day for what would unknowingly be his final shift.

“Man, it’s just...crazy. The world, I mean—it’s just the world, dawg,” one shopper, known 'Quan,' said.

The New Iberia Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Parkview Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. When officers arrived, they found Boudreaux suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance and later airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to an on-site security guard who spoke to KATC, two cars from Inner Parish Security were brought to the store after Sunday's incident.

“Nobody’s really safe. Even when you try to make an honest living, you're still not safe,” Quan added.

"Oh my God,” one woman reacted. “Well, prayers to his family, prayers to his family…”

The memorial, organized by fellow the Parkview Drive "team" includes notes of remembrance and grief. One card reads, “Thanks for being the sweetest person around here.” Another says, “So sorry. God bless.”

Tovanga Charles—a New Iberia resident and loyal Parkview Drive shopper—said she was at the store during the incident and described a chaotic scene.

“There was just a lot going on that day. I just saw the ambulance and police,” she said. “They said someone got shot—not inside, but in the parking lot.”

Detectives identified 24-year-old Jahari Ajani Allen Jr. as the suspect. Arrest warrants have been issued for Allen, who is wanted for second-degree murder. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, visiting P3Tips.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.