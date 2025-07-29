Police search for suspect in deadly Parkview Drive shooting

IBERIA PARISH — Police are searching for a suspect accused of killing a 22-year-old man in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Parkview Drive.

The New Iberia Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Parkview Drive around 2:15 p.m. on July 27, 2025. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance and later airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Jahari Ajani Allen Jr. as the suspect. Arrest warrants have been issued for Allen, who is wanted for second-degree murder. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, visiting P3Tips.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.