Local man continues to be ransacked: “I don’t know what to do, I have no hope."

Papers and clothes scattered everywhere, trash thrown about, every inch of Dr. Adel’s property completely torn apart.

“This is the worst thing they have done; medical records, the files for the patients...”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in May, local chiropractor Dr. Adel Malahmeh came to KATC's Iberia Parish reporter, Anna Fischer, with a problem. “Somebody is making money off that copper.” With 9 of his a/c units broken into and ruined, he claimed to be the target of copper thieves in the area .

But now, he claims these thieves are taking much more. "Look," he pointed, "completely ransacked. Stealing copper, stealing wheels, stealing converters, I mean there’s nothing left.”

One of Dr. Adel’s former chiropractic clinics, Iberia Chiropractic Clinic, has been the latest target of the looting. "...and they know how to go into a building and ransack the whole building.” Papers and clothes scattered everywhere, trash thrown about, every inch of Dr. Adel’s property completely torn apart.

“This is the worst thing they have done; medical records, the files for the patients.” According to the 78-year-old business owner, up until last year, half of the building operated as his clinic and the other half his home. He claims the current state of his building 'only started looking like this last month.'

New Iberia Police said they have arrested one copper thief, and that there’s reason to believe this suspect committed the initial crimes against Dr. Adel. The police also said a scrap yard worker reported the suspect, ultimately leading to their arrest.

So, how much can you get for copper?

“Depending on the market, $3.20, $3.30 a pound; somewhere's up in there, maybe higher. Tim Thibodeaux is the president of Thibodeaux & Son Scrapyard near New Iberia. According to him, a direct communication system between several scrap yards and law enforcement helped the suspected copper thief to be caught.

“Copper’s pretty hard to determine if it’s stolen or not. If it comes in here looking like it’s brand new…yeah, it’s gonna draw a big red flag, especially if there’s a lot of it.”

To report any suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement. If faced with an emergency, call 9-1-1.