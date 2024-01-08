Larry Richard, Iberia Parish Council sworn-in at ceremony

IBERIA PARISH — Families, friends, and community members piled into Courtroom A on Monday, Jan. 8.

The official ceremonial swearing in of Parish President Larry Richard, and the 14 council members, three of whom are new, took place at 9:00 a.m. at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.

The ceremony marks the beginning of Richard's third and final term.

"I'm very very excited to finish what we've started here in Iberia Parish," said Richard. "We have a lot going on. We have three new council members coming in, and we look forward to working with them, and continuing the success that we've been having."

The three new members joining the parish council are Dustin Suire (District 7), Brock Pellerin (District 10), and Caymen Crappell (District 13).

All council persons were sworn-in by 16th Judicial District Court Judge Hon. Vincent Borne. Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer administered Richard's swearing-in and oath.

"Chief Justice is a very good friend of mine," said Richard. "He actually swore me in when I first got elected; and I wanted to make sure that if it was possible for him to swear me in today. He's an unbelievable judge, I think the world of him. We have very, very good people representing us in the state as far as our judicial system. And he is one of the best."