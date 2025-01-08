Largest electric crane in North America comes to Port of Iberia, another on the way

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Port of Iberia is poised to make waves in the maritime industry with the arrival of the largest electric equilibrium crane in the United States.

The Belgium-based company E-Crane has chosen the port to assemble the multi-million-dollar E4000 Crane, a machine that is expected to revolutionize bulk handling operations.

According to E-Crane, the E4000 requires half the horsepower of traditional hydraulic cranes, making it a more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly option. The crane will be mounted on a barge and used to load and unload bulk materials—such as grain and fertilizer—from vessels.

“This is the largest electric crane in the United States,” said Aaron Bennett, general manager for the Gulf Region of E-Crane USA. “The Port of Iberia offers a central location with easy access to waterways, making it an ideal spot for us to operate. We can service Texas, New Orleans, and even Mobile, AL—all by water.”

E-Crane’s decision to lease space at the Port of Iberia marks the first time the company has partnered with a port globally. Bennett emphasized that E-Crane is eager to become part of the Iberia Parish community and not simply be viewed as "another out-of-state business."

“The location and the waterways make this a prime location for our operations, but we also look forward to integrating with the local community,” Bennett said.

Craig Romero, president of the Port of Iberia Board, discussed the project’s significance during a recent presentation for the Lafayette Kiwanis Club. He noted that the port is evolving to meet changing industry demands.

“Today, we’ve had to repurpose the Port of Iberia to do other things," Romero said. "Because offshore platform construction is not what it was for the last 40 years, there’s practically none being done. So you have to rethink—you have waterfront property—just think of different applications."

The arrival of the E4000 is a key part of the Port of Iberia’s broader efforts to diversify its operations and attract new industries to the region. It is expected to boost both the local job-front and the economy, as a whole, as the port becomes a hub for more advanced cargo handling technology.