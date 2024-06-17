Knowing your hurricane evacuation routes, as US-Hwy 90 construction continues

"As soon as they give that evacuation order, go ahead and begin the process to evacuate."

In the event of an evacuation, DOTD will establish a detour route using Weeks Island Road, for additional Westbound traffic capacity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Make sure you have a plan to know where you're going, before you begin that evacuation route."

Hurricane season in Louisiana can often be unpredictable, but LA DOTD says the best way to combat this is to be prepared for anything.

"Our message to the public would be to not wait until the last minute."

With parts of US-Highway 90 closed to traffic because of construction, DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druilhet says this route is still an option, but there may be more efficient ones to choose from.

"You have US-90 in certain areas where it is reduced—where it is one-way each direction—but you also have LA-182 which is also a north-southern route as well. You may have some who may choose to go down into New Orleans and up where they can access Interstate 10 or I-55."

According to Parish President M. Larry Richard, in the event of an evacuation, DOTD will establish a detour route using Weeks Island Road, for additional Westbound traffic capacity. Both Richard and DOTD emphasize that preparation is key, to make sure that evacuation will run smoothly.

Some reminders for evacuating include the following:

