Judge dismisses Jeanerette city attorney claim

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — A state district judge has dismissed the Jeanerette city attorney's suit against the city's mayor.

Earlier this year, city attorney Lucretia Pecantte filed suit against Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois, alleging that he had withheld payment she was due for city work she did in December.

Lucretia Pecannte, who has served as the city attorney since 2021, claims she submitted an invoice on Dec. 26, 2024, but never received her payment.

Records at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court show that the mayor's attorney, Robert Torian of Lafayette, filed exceptions to the suit, alleging the claim wasn't brought to court properly.

In her judgment, the judge ruled that the claim wasn't properly filed and dismissed it, with prejudice. Each party had to bear its own court costs, the ruling states.

We've reached out to the mayor and to Pecantte and we'll update this story with more information as we receive it.

Here's our story about the original claim:

Jeanerette city attorney sues mayor for withholding pay

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel