Jeanerette makes interim police chief permanent

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Nearly four months after former Police Chief Dusty Vallot resigned, the Jeanerette City Council has officially appointed Interim Police Chief Terrance Moore as the new Chief of Police.

Moore, who had served as interim chief since December 6, was formally approved by the council during a meeting on Monday night.

Moore, a Jeanerette native, began his law enforcement career with the Jeanerette Police Department before moving on to the Franklin Police Department in 2008.

He returned to Jeanerette PD in his current interim role, where he expressed his commitment to improving the department and its relationship with the community.

“I’m going to support you here, and pretty much pick up the slack to get our police department going in the right direction,” Moore said in his address to the council before the vote.

The council unanimously approved Moore’s appointment, and the new chief received a round of applause from those in attendance.

Moore outlined several priorities for the department, including rebuilding trust with the community, improving the police force's capacity, and addressing crime.

He also shared crime statistics from the past 90 days, highlighting ongoing challenges. In response, four to five Louisiana State Police patrol officers have been assisting Jeanerette PD around the city.

“I reached out to our senator, Senator Robert Allain III, and the ball got rolling,” said Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. “From that point on, we had the presence we needed.”

Moore also discussed the department’s need to replace six to eight police units, many of which are “rundown,” and his efforts to secure space for juvenile offenders in the city.

Currently, Jeanerette PD does not have long-term facilities for housing juveniles, and Moore is working with the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure bed space for these cases.

“Majority of our crime is committed by juvenile offenders,” Moore said. “We had to secure bed space after the most recent incident, and we’ve now partnered with another agency to provide that service.”

The department has secured one bed at the Jackson Parish facility—Moore said the next closest location was in Oklahoma.

Moore also emphasized his "open-door policy" and commitment to rebuilding community trust as key components of his leadership.

"I ask that they be patient with us, and hopefully I can rebuild the trust—we do have some issues going on; we’re gonna address those issues..."

Jeanerette PD is located at 811 Canal St. and is currently accepting applications.