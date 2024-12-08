“I’ve decided to further my career at another agency:" Jeanerette Police Chief resigns

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — On Friday, Dec. 6, local officials announced that Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot is resigning and that his last day would be Friday.

In his letter of resignation, which we obtained from a local elected official, he states, "I've decided to further my Law enforcement career at a different agency."

Vallot said he is "saddened to announce his resignation," but that it came after "countless conversations with his family." He also mentioned how he has "put his family second in order to uphold the Oath [he] pledged," when he took the position over four years ago.

The now-former chief added that his time with the Jeanerette Police Department "has been both pleasurable and stressful," and that he "wishes he could have got all the things and personnel needed to do the job accurately...in order to better serve the community."

In a conversation with Mayor Carol Bourgeois, he said Vallot's resignation did not come as a surprise and knew that he was looking to pursue other opportunities on a state level or at a local sheriff's department.

"I really tried to talk him into staying, and didn't want to accept his resignation at first," Bourgeois admits. "But I understand that it's his personal decision, and you can't hold someone back from other opportunities. He's young, he has a bright future ahead of him, and we wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

As for the future of the department, the mayor says "they have things covered," citing experienced patrol personnel and other veteran officers. Mayor Bourgeois says after he and the council discuss the "game plan," they will most likely search for an interim chief.

"We're gonna be alright," said the mayor.

Here's Chief Vallot's full letter of resignation:

“I am saddened to announce my resignation from my position as the Chief of the Jeanerette Police Department. This conclusion came after countless conversations with my family. My time here as Chief has been both pleasurable and stressful. I wish I could have gotten all the things and personnel needed to do the job accurately without any outside interruptions or interference to better serve the people of this great community. During my tenure as Chief, I have dedicated my entire life to this community while putting my family second in order to uphold the oath I pledged to when appointed. I’ve decided to further my law enforcement career at another agency. My last day as Chief of Police will be Friday, December 6, 2024. I want to thank the Council and Mayor for the past 4 1/2 years you have all given me. To all of my employees, thank you from the bottom of my heart for always giving “OUR” department 100% every day. You will always be considered part of my family, and to the people of this great community, thank you for the support and respect you all have given me these last 4 1/2 years as your Chief."