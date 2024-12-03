IPAL’s 'A Christmas Story: The Musical’ comes to life on stage

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — The Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) is bringing a holiday classic to the stage with its production of A Christmas Story: The Musical. Based on the beloved 1983 film, the show is set to run December 6-15 at the Essanee Theatre in New Iberia. KATC had the chance to go behind the scenes at one of their rehearsals to catch a glimpse of the magic in the making.

"He's a boy who lives in Indiana, and he really wants a BB gun for Christmas," said 10-year-old Cosette Prudhomme, who plays Ralphie in the show. "But whenever he's trying to get it, he does some things that kind of messes it up."

Prudhomme, already a seasoned performer, has appeared in productions such as Catch Me If You Can, High School Musical, Beauty & the Beast, The Addams Family, Finding Nemo, and The Sound of Music. On top of performing with IPAL, the Youngsville actor also works with the Abbey Players in Abbeville and Wonderland Performing Arts in Lafayette.

"The show is exactly what you would expect it to be," said Director Tiffany Hochkeppel. "It’s full of the same humor and charm as the movie."

The musical features a cast of 35, 23 of whom are kids. Hochkeppel praised the young actors for their dedication. "They’ve truly been a blessing," she said. "They work super hard, and they care so much. I’m just blessed to be able to work with them."

One of those young performers is 9-year-old Luke Ortega, who is making his stage debut as Flick, one of Ralphie's friends. "He has this friend named Schwartz who triple-dog dares him to stick his tongue to a flagpole," Ortega said, referencing one of the most iconic scenes from the film.

While the show features several memorable moments from the movie, Ortega emphasized that the cast has worked hard to bring the story to life onstage as a musical. Tickets are available online and at the door, though Hochkeppel recommends buying ahead of time, as tickets "are going fast."

To purchase tickets, click here. To visit IPAL's Facebook page, click here.