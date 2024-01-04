Interim council member helps lower speeding ticket fines

Dan Doerle attends his second official city council meeting as the interim representative for District 6.

Doerle discusses his career both as former mayor pro temp, and a former city councilman.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday, Dec. 28 in the New Iberia City Council chambers, Dan Doerle was sworn in as the interim representative for District 6 at a special city council meeting.

"It feels good," said Doerle. "I served on the council for 20 years, and now I'm serving with some of the same people as I did years ago. It makes it fun."

The seat opened up in mid-December after former District 6 representative, Dustin Suire, resigned halfway through his second term. Suire was recently sworn in as the District 6 representative for the Iberia Parish Council.

The New Iberia City Council opened the interim position up to 'anyone from District 6 who was interested.' According to Doerle, he essentially ran "unopposed" after others discovered his interest.

"We started some things years ago that I felt like I couldn't finish, and now, I feel like maybe I could finish it with this one year I have."

During the special council meeting, one of Doerle's first motions as an interim councilman was to lower the fines of speeding tickets; a large concern that was voiced by the community during a previous council meeting.

According to Doerle, he voted to "cut [costs] by $100 per fine."

"It's been a few years since traffic has been addressed in New Iberia, so people really had the run of the town," said Doerle. "The whole thing was [for] the safety of the kids; and I think people are understanding that we're not here to make money."

Ticketing in photo speed enforced school zones will resume on Monday, Jan. 8.