Interim council member helps lower speeding ticket fines

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Dan Doerle was sworn in as the interim District 6 Rep. for the New Iberia City Council; one of the first votes he cast was to lower speeding fines.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 03, 2024
  • Dan Doerle attends his second official city council meeting as the interim representative for District 6.
  • Doerle discusses his career both as former mayor pro temp, and a former city councilman.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday, Dec. 28 in the New Iberia City Council chambers, Dan Doerle was sworn in as the interim representative for District 6 at a special city council meeting.

"It feels good," said Doerle. "I served on the council for 20 years, and now I'm serving with some of the same people as I did years ago. It makes it fun."

The seat opened up in mid-December after former District 6 representative, Dustin Suire, resigned halfway through his second term. Suire was recently sworn in as the District 6 representative for the Iberia Parish Council.

The New Iberia City Council opened the interim position up to 'anyone from District 6 who was interested.' According to Doerle, he essentially ran "unopposed" after others discovered his interest.

"We started some things years ago that I felt like I couldn't finish, and now, I feel like maybe I could finish it with this one year I have."

During the special council meeting, one of Doerle's first motions as an interim councilman was to lower the fines of speeding tickets; a large concern that was voiced by the community during a previous council meeting.

According to Doerle, he voted to "cut [costs] by $100 per fine."

"It's been a few years since traffic has been addressed in New Iberia, so people really had the run of the town," said Doerle. "The whole thing was [for] the safety of the kids; and I think people are understanding that we're not here to make money."

Ticketing in photo speed enforced school zones will resume on Monday, Jan. 8.

