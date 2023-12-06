New Iberia City Councilman resigns

New Iberia City Council votes to approve 6th District Rep. Dustin Suire's resignation as councilman.

Rep. Suire comments on his resignation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Earlier this year, Suire secured a seat on the Iberia Parish Council, after running unopposed.

The councilman says he feels 'confident in representing the wants and needs of the same people' at the parish council level.

"We've done a lot of great things here in New Iberia," said Suire. "It's turned around one hundred percent and there's still great things to come; so that's why I say it's bittersweet. Yes, it's gonna be a different room, a different arena, but the same momentum I'll bring to the parish council."

At Tuesday night's meeting, the New Iberia City Council approved a resolution to hold a special election.

No word yet on when that election will be held.

In the meantime, the council will appointment an interim representative to fill Suire's position.

"The reason we have to have the special election is because it's more than a year until the end of the term," explained New Iberia City Clerk Lanie Kerlegon. "His resignation is effective more than a year until the end of the term."

Suire's resignation will be effective as of Wednesday, December 20.