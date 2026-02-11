Iberia Parish to consider new animal control agreement with New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Ongoing concerns over stray animals in New Iberia could soon be addressed by Iberia Parish Government.

The proposed two-year contract is scheduled for discussion at Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish Council meeting. Parish President Larry Richard said the agreement would outline new terms for housing animals picked up within city limits.

“We’re picking up all the dogs and cats in the city limits. That’s gonna change,” Richard said.

Under the new proposal, the city would have access to 25 dog kennels and 10 cat kennels at the parish shelter, and the city would pay $23 per day for each kennel.

“It’s something that I think they are very favorable of, and Iberia Parish is as well,” Richard said.

The discussion follows a letter written in September by New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor raising public safety concerns.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt previously voiced concerns about the level of service the parish is providing, for the associated costs. In a September interview, DeCourt said, “The services we’ve had are lacking. $200,000 a year is a good price to pay.”

Richard said costs are expected to increase under the new agreement.

The previous two-year animal control agreement between the city and parish, enacted in 2018 ultimately lasted eight years, largely due to limited resources.

Meanwhile, Richard said the parish is planning to expand its animal shelter capacity with the construction of a third building. You can find those renderings below:

More information on the project can also be found here.

He said bids for the project recently came in at approximately $1.5 million—higher than initially anticipated.

“The parish council—I'm going to be going to them to try to get the additional funds to build this facility, which is gonna give us more capacity,” Richard said.

He added that once the new facility is completed, the parish may be able to offer the city additional kennel space.

KATC reached out to Mayor DeCourt for comment on the proposed agreement but did not receive a response.

The Iberia Parish Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 6:00 p.m. inside the Iberia Parish Courthouse Council Chambers.