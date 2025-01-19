Iberia Parish takes proactive steps ahead of winter weather

IBERIA PARISH, La. — As winter weather approaches, many public works departments are gearing up to ensure safety on the roadways.

Over in Iberia Parish, officials are preparing bridges for potentially icy conditions by applying sand to 14 bridges throughout the parish.

"We have a lot of preparation that we do in the event of any types of weather; in this particular case, we are preparing for ice, rain, and possible snow for a change," said Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

Eight truckloads of sand have been used, hoping to improve traction for vehicles and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

David Myers, a Cade resident who spends time in New Iberia with friends, urges the community to stay vigilant as the weather approaches.

"We're preparing for it, getting ready for it. Hopefully, it won't get too bad, I'm wishing well for everybody," Myers said.

Richard also tells KATC that the best way to stay informed about the city's response to the weather is to regularly check social media platforms

"I would like for them to take a look at the Iberia Parish Facebook for all the events as they take place. All of the updates are going to be there, whether we are talking about warming centers or other important information," he added.

