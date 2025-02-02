Iberia historian advocates for DEI programs amid cuts

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — As Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs continue to face cuts across the country, one local historian is speaking out on why she thinks these initiatives are vital.

Breighlynn Polk, the new executive director of the Iberia African American Historical Society (IAAHS) in New Iberia, sat down with KATC's Anna Fischer ahead of Black History Month to discuss the importance of these programs and her work in the community.

“I understand why there is a little bit of fear for some people to feel like being unapologetically Black and celebrating that during this month," Polk said. "Especially with the cutting of DEI initiatives."

Polk, a West End native who returned to New Iberia from Atlanta to take up the position at the IAAHS, emphasized the need to preserve and educate others on the true history of African Americans, regardless of political shifts at the national level.

“A lot of the research I’ve done shows that much of the history we see daily has historical importance behind it. It didn’t just pop up overnight,” Polk explained. “There are organizations and initiatives, like the Black Excellence Program, the Historical Society and The Shadows, that continue to bring inclusive, diverse knowledge about history to the community, no matter what is happening in Washington.”

Polk’s advocacy for local history and DEI initiatives was recognized over the weekend.

She and eight other honorees were awarded at the '3rd Annual Black Excellence Awards' on Saturday, hosted by the West End Neighborhood Association and the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department.

The ceremony took place at the West End Community Center at 8:00 p.m.

Organizers Krystal Boyance and Warren White spoke about the significance of the Black Excellence Awards.

"It’s not about honoring nationally known figures like Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks," said Boyance, "but recognizing individuals who make an impact within the local community.

“It’s about the local people—the ones you see in the stores, the ones you pass by every day,” White added.

For Polk, the award provides a meaningful way to reconnect with her community.

“It’s a nice introduction to insert myself back into the community,” she said.